LETTER: What happened to a limited federal government?

As the nation grew, the government became more and more dependent on experts to figure out solutions to problems. These experts became agencies with budgets that required more and more taxes on the citizens.

Today, partisan politics rule the government and make it unrecognizable from the limited federal government envisioned by the Founders. There is no governmental agency protecting the citizens. All federal employees are doing everything to keep the citizens at bay. Regulations no longer protect us — rather, they undermine our ability to take advantage of the economic opportunities protected by the Constitution.

Fear is now the tool used to make the citizens bend to government edicts.