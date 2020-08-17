LETTER: What happened to civility in the United States?

Kamala Harris. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

What has happened to civility in this country? Upon Joe Biden’s announcement of his vice presidential choice, social media blew up with unbridled and uncontained amounts of vulgarity from people who consider themselves adults. Is this the type of language we need now to express ourselves?

I’m a child of the 1950s. I wasn’t brought up to talk that way — even in a locker room with my high school buddies. I don’t understand why it’s necessary to attack race, ethnicity, assumed immortality. Is this how we’re teaching our children and grandchildren to act?

Have we forgotten that this country once glowed with pride when we were labeled the melting pot of the world? It’s OK to disagree with any politician. That’s why we have the right to vote.