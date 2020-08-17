101°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Letters

LETTER: What happened to civility in the United States?

Sam Wagmeister Henderson
August 16, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

What has happened to civility in this country? Upon Joe Biden’s announcement of his vice presidential choice, social media blew up with unbridled and uncontained amounts of vulgarity from people who consider themselves adults. Is this the type of language we need now to express ourselves?

I’m a child of the 1950s. I wasn’t brought up to talk that way — even in a locker room with my high school buddies. I don’t understand why it’s necessary to attack race, ethnicity, assumed immortality. Is this how we’re teaching our children and grandchildren to act?

Have we forgotten that this country once glowed with pride when we were labeled the melting pot of the world? It’s OK to disagree with any politician. That’s why we have the right to vote.

MOST READ
1
NEVADA VIEWS: Your favorite Vegas restaurant is dead
NEVADA VIEWS: Your favorite Vegas restaurant is dead
2
12 major Las Vegas hotel-casinos remain dark indefinitely
12 major Las Vegas hotel-casinos remain dark indefinitely
3
Casinos await punishment for coronavirus health, safety violations
Casinos await punishment for coronavirus health, safety violations
4
Las Vegas facing a potential crisis with evictions
Las Vegas facing a potential crisis with evictions
5
‘Le Reve’ shutdown: ‘Nobody saw this coming’
‘Le Reve’ shutdown: ‘Nobody saw this coming’
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST