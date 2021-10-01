LETTER: What happened to Dean Heller?

Dean Heller. (Andy Barron/Reno Gazette Journal via AP)

During his years as a U.S. senator, Dean Heller struck me as an old-school conservative Republican. I did not agree with his positions, but I sensed some degree of integrity. What happened? Mr. Heller now seems like just another political hack who obviously feels a need to kiss the ring of Donald Trump and court his base (Sept. 22 Review-Journal).

If you get knocked unconscious, a first responder — to assess whether you are clear headed yet — may ask your name, followed by, “Who’s the president?” Evidently, Mr. Heller cannot answer that question. Should we assume that he was fine with the Jan. 6 insurrection, too?

In contrast, Mr. Heller tells us how he feels about the science of COVID-19. According to Mr. Heller, “The unvaccinated are only a problem to other unvaccinated people.” In the next breath he chastises people for thinking they are experts. What irony. Does he not realize that some people cannot get vaccinated? I guess he has no knowledge of breakthrough infections either.