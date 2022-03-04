67°F
LETTER: What happened to Gov. Steve Sisolak and his wife is inexcusable

Duane Laible Las Vegas
March 3, 2022 - 9:02 pm
 
Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
What happened to Gov. Steve Sisolak and his wife over the weekend is inexcusable (Tuesday Review-Journal). No one — elected official or private citizen — should be subjected to such outrageous behavior.

That being said, when Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., a few years ago urged her followers to publicly accost and harass members of the Trump administration in public places such as restaurants and shopping centers, did Gov. Sisolak publicly condemn her words?

That in no way excuses the assault on the governor and his wife. But what goes around, comes around.

