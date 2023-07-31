LETTER: What happens after the Ukraine war

The Ukrainian war has been going on nearly 18 months. During that time, much destruction and loss of life have occured, unfortunately. When and if this war ends, the loss of human life cannot be changed. But what about all the infrastructure and personal property losses? Who will pay for rebuilding Ukraine?

After World War II, the United States — at that time the most powerful country in the world — led the rebuilding of Europe and Japan. Are we in the position to do this again for Ukraine? How much are other countries, including China, going to help out?

Billions are now being spent to kill and destroy. How many more billions are to be spent to rebuild? Who will pay? Now it is kill and destroy, but sometime in the future it will be rebuild and mourn the dead.