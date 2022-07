(The Associated Press)

Now when friends, acquaintances and people I don’t even really know say, “That’s sadly very American,” it refers to gun violence, homelessness, horrible street violence, racism, anti-Semitism, our seniors and the middle class crushed by inflation, an extremist Supreme Court, a pathetic partisan do-nothing Congress, the wealthy unsympathetic, an embarrassing president and lying being the norm in what was once America.