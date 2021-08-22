90°F
LETTER: What has happened to civility?

Sarah Lopez Las Vegas
August 21, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
These times are not easy, and no one would argue this. But why have we begrudged basic respect? Why has anger and disrespect taken over our communities like a virus, too?

Opinions are valuable. But cruelty intertwined with opinion can turn ignorant quickly if respect is not valued. This world is not about me or him, but we.

Speech is a gift, not only a right. Please consider the impact of putting those words into the world. Wildfires can burn from human error. Let us not do the same to each other’s spirits during difficult times.

