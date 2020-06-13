LETTER: What have Democrats ever done for the urban areas?

AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Take a look around our country at all of the once-beautiful cities that have been trashed by years of Democratic Party rule. In California alone there are two once-beautiful cities that now qualify as rat-infested open sewers. In Chicago, five to 10 people (many of them black) are murdered a week and not one peep from either the Democratic Party or Black Lives Matter.

All around our county, in big cities that have been under Democratic Party rule for years, nothing gets fixed and nothing improves. Poverty continues because the Democrats will not allow black children from poor neighborhoods to go to good schools.

And now their latest proposal is to get rid of the police. Just picture Los Angeles, Minneapolis, New York City or your city with no police. What insurance company is going to insure your home, your business or your automobile? What bank is going to remain in that city? What grocery store, pharmacy or — for that matter — any type of business is going to remain? Who is going to invest their money with absolutely no protection from crime?

If his is what you want for your city, state or country, then go ahead and vote for a Democrat.