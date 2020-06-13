87°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: What have Democrats ever done for the urban areas?

Gordon Hurst Las Vegas
June 12, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

Take a look around our country at all of the once-beautiful cities that have been trashed by years of Democratic Party rule. In California alone there are two once-beautiful cities that now qualify as rat-infested open sewers. In Chicago, five to 10 people (many of them black) are murdered a week and not one peep from either the Democratic Party or Black Lives Matter.

All around our county, in big cities that have been under Democratic Party rule for years, nothing gets fixed and nothing improves. Poverty continues because the Democrats will not allow black children from poor neighborhoods to go to good schools.

And now their latest proposal is to get rid of the police. Just picture Los Angeles, Minneapolis, New York City or your city with no police. What insurance company is going to insure your home, your business or your automobile? What bank is going to remain in that city? What grocery store, pharmacy or — for that matter — any type of business is going to remain? Who is going to invest their money with absolutely no protection from crime?

If his is what you want for your city, state or country, then go ahead and vote for a Democrat.

MOST READ
1
Some Las Vegas casino workers say jobs not safe as resorts reopen
Some Las Vegas casino workers say jobs not safe as resorts reopen
2
Armed man at BLM protest charged with impersonating federal officer
Armed man at BLM protest charged with impersonating federal officer
3
Utah, Arizona see virus cases spike after reopening — could Nevada be next?
Utah, Arizona see virus cases spike after reopening — could Nevada be next?
4
Raiders-branded artificial turf laid at Allegiant Stadium
Raiders-branded artificial turf laid at Allegiant Stadium
5
Casinos put safety first, but many guests ignore protocols
Casinos put safety first, but many guests ignore protocols
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Richard Brian (Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph
LETTER: Defunding the police?
Elaine Harman Las Vegas

Excessive demands may turn off many sympathetic to protesters.