LETTER: What HOA homeowners need to do

Homeowners in Henderson’s Somerset Park community, I’m sure, are devastated by the news that they may be forced to move out of their homes because their homeowner’s association failed in its responsibility of maintaining the community, as reported in Wednesday’s RJ (“It looks like homelessness”). Being a gated community, the HOA is responsible for utility maintenance. But the homeowners themselves bear some responsibility.

In my 12 years as an HOA board member in a community of over 1,200 residences, it was rare at our meetings to have more than three homeowners present, and it was always the same three ladies. When notices and ballots were mailed out, it was rare to receive even a 10 percent return rate.

Homeowners, take some responsibility. The HOAs aren’t perfect. You are the oversight. Participate. And HOA board members, welcome the input.