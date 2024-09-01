91°F
Letters

LETTER: What HOA homeowners need to do

Robert Telles reacts to the guilty verdict in his murder trial at the Regional Justice Center
LETTER: Justice delivered
Kroger bags are seen in this AP file photo.
LETTER: What the grocery store critics get wrong
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: The real reason CCSD enrollment is dropping
Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks at a campaign event in Pittsfield, Mass., Saturday
LETTER: Harris trying to pull a magic act
Sam Wagmeister Las Vegas
August 31, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

Homeowners in Henderson’s Somerset Park community, I’m sure, are devastated by the news that they may be forced to move out of their homes because their homeowner’s association failed in its responsibility of maintaining the community, as reported in Wednesday’s RJ (“It looks like homelessness”). Being a gated community, the HOA is responsible for utility maintenance. But the homeowners themselves bear some responsibility.

In my 12 years as an HOA board member in a community of over 1,200 residences, it was rare at our meetings to have more than three homeowners present, and it was always the same three ladies. When notices and ballots were mailed out, it was rare to receive even a 10 percent return rate.

Homeowners, take some responsibility. The HOAs aren’t perfect. You are the oversight. Participate. And HOA board members, welcome the input.

Gene Roman New York City, N.Y.

In response to the conviction in the murder of Jeff German.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Is women’s health all about abortion?
James Woods Henderson

There are more recent reports from the CDC and others that paint an even worse picture, but the message is clear: We need to start being concerned with real “women’s health ” issues — and it is not abortion.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: “No taxes on tip” ploy unfair to other workers
Syd Rabin Las Vegas

People who only get a paycheck have to be thinking: “Why will these other people be paying no taxes on up to 75 percent of their earnings, while we are getting taxed on our whole paycheck?”

Former President Donald Trump.
LETTER: Trump and the Purple Heart
Steve Danning Las Vegas

A Purple Heart is awarded only to those individuals who sustain injury or are killed in the course of performing duties while a “member of an armed force” or to a civilian who is injured or killed while serving “with one of the U.S. Armed Services.”