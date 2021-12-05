53°F
LETTER: What is going on in the Clark County School District?

Barney Wintermute Henderson
December 4, 2021 - 9:02 pm
 
Two recent letters to the editor (Samuel Hwang and Kathleen Hazen) are both timely and troubling. They talk to the inability of high school students to perform basic addition, subtraction, division and multiplication. Why? How can teachers look at themselves in a mirror knowing they have passed a student (or given a good grade to someone) who has not displayed a minimum understanding of subject material? Are these teachers now mere room monitors?

To those “professional” teachers in the school system, keep doing the right thing and stay the course.

Why would a business want to locate to Clark County knowing, in a lot of cases, a prospective employee’s diploma might be a mere testament to attendance and not a testament to accomplishment? Please, get back to the basics and make sure our students can read, write and do arithmetic.

