LETTER: What is happening to beloved Nevada?

A "Welcome to Nevada" monument sign (Nevada Department of Transportation)

There are rumors of a state income tax. So many Californians are moving here — with them comes lots of attitude, arrogance and horrendous driving practices. Being a 43-year resident of Nevada, it saddens me to see what is happening to this once beautiful state. Our horses and burros are almost gone, along with our land. Buildings are so huge and high that the beautiful mountains are blocked out. Who is authorizing these enormous buildings anyway?

It now feels as if we are in the middle of downtown Chicago with traffic, noise and enormous buildings that are built so shabbily that Las Vegas will look like a dump in 15 years, if it takes that long.

We came here because there was no state income tax, and the beauty around us was breathtaking. For at least 35 years officials have complained of running out of water, but they keep building and no one seems to care if we do run out. The greed is running rampant, and if it continues there will be nothing here to savor. So if the state income tax comes, you won’t miss a lot of us leaving. But we will miss Nevada even less.