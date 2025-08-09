LETTER: What is it with Democrats and Planned Parenthood?

What is it about Democrats that they have this fixation about providing Planned Parenthood with endless taxpayer money to enable abortions (July 30 Review-Journal)? The defenders, such as the 22 Democrat attorneys general, including our own Aaron Ford, say that if the organization is not given $800 million annually, it would deprive medical services such as cancer screenings, birth control and wellness exams for those who would otherwise not receive them. So those AGs are suing over the Trump administration’s defunding effort.

Does anyone really believe that, according to Planned Parenthood, abortions comprise only a scant 3 percent of provided services? Their attempts to obfuscate the real numbers are so blatantly unbelievable.

If Planned Parenthood can’t stand on its own by raising financial support through donor contributions, then it should not continue to operate. Taxpayers, many of whom have legitimate religious objections to the practice of abortion, should not be obligated through their tax dollars to support it. Mr. Ford in this legal case does not represent the majority of Nevadans and, therefore the effort should fail.