LETTER: What is so urgently important about federal election reform?

Robert Ryan Las Vegas
January 25, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
(The Associated Press)

Our voting system has worked rather well for hundreds of years. Why is it so urgently important to change it now? Pay no attention to the man behind the curtain, Dorothy!

Democrats are saying that our very democracy is at stake and acting as though anyone who’s not in favor of their election rules is racist and un-American. There’s more at play when nearly every Democrat is on board and every single Republican is not. They’re talking about systemic racism in this country. We need to start talking about the systemic partisanship that has infected our government. It keeps getting worse.

Who’s in power now? If voting laws are so unfair, how did any Democrats ever get elected?

THE LATEST