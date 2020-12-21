47°F
Letters

LETTER: What is the attraction of President Donald Trump?

John Dombek Santa Clara
December 20, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 
President Donald Trump watches the first half of the 121st Army-Navy Football Game in Michie Stadium at the United States Military Academy, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in West Point, N.Y. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

President Donald Trump has millions of admirers. What is it that they admire him for? What personal characteristics does he display that draw them to support him? Is he kind? Compassionate? Sympathetic? Concerned for others? Is he generous? Understanding? Honest? Thoughtful? Humble? Genuine? Truthful? Selfless?

I ask because it’s critical for those of us who don’t support him to know if we’ve made an enormous mistake and should perhaps join them by asserting he was cheated and is the rightful winner of the presidency.

It would be very helpful if a few of his supporters would take a minute or two to write a letter to the editor revealing the specific Trump characteristic that triggered their personal decision to elect him president. It doesn’t have to be a long letter … just a few descriptive words would do the trick. I’d appreciate it

