Letters

LETTER: What is the end game for Donald Trump haters?

David Dandrea Henderson
October 14, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

I watched the violence at the Trump rally in Minneapolis, and I wonder: What is the endgame for Trump haters? Is it to just beat the crap out of Trump voters until they see things differently? To put on a mask, carry a vulgar sign and beat people with clubs? Is this the new American way? They hate the president and all enforcement and prefer violence to peaceful protest?

Where are the Democratic leaders denouncing the violence? Probably forming another panel to investigate Mr. Trump.

THE LATEST
Hannah Patenaude, UNLV student body president (Twitter)
LETTER: Racism and UNLV’s student body president
Will Bradley Las Vegas

As someone also from South Carolina, I take umbrage at the comment made by an ally of UNLV student body President Hannah Patenaude concerning her Twitter comments of the past.

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
LETTER: Donald Trump the ‘extremely stable genius’?
Helga Lott Las Vegas

How can we not listen to a leader who states that he is an “extremely stable genius” and makes decisions thanks to his “great and unmatched wisdom”?

President Donald Trump listens Fox News' Sean Hannity speak during a rally. (AP Photo/Carolyn K ...
LETTER: We are becoming a country consumed with hate
Verlon J. Berkemeyer North Las Vegas

There is much hatred in the United States right now. Those on the network news would have us believe it all comes from President Donald Trump.