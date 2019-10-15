LETTER: What is the end game for Donald Trump haters?

Do they just want to beat the crap out of their political foes?

AP Photo/Gary Landers

I watched the violence at the Trump rally in Minneapolis, and I wonder: What is the endgame for Trump haters? Is it to just beat the crap out of Trump voters until they see things differently? To put on a mask, carry a vulgar sign and beat people with clubs? Is this the new American way? They hate the president and all enforcement and prefer violence to peaceful protest?

Where are the Democratic leaders denouncing the violence? Probably forming another panel to investigate Mr. Trump.