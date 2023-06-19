LETTER: What is the Legislature hiding?

The Nevada State Legislature Building at the state Capitol complex on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Carson City, Nev. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Taxpayers have a right to know what they’re paying for, and voters have a right to be informed about those who represent them. How is it that Nevada legislators are exempt from public scrutiny (“NV legislators exempt from public right-to-know,” Sunday Review-Journal)? As the saying goes: When one has nothing to hide, one has nothing to fear.

Accountability to the citizens they represent should be expected from our public servants. The Legislative Counsel Bureau should uphold the public’s best interests rather than enabling and encouraging secrecy, especially where it concerns transgressions by those who serve us. Any government officials operating on the taxpayer dime owe the public the courtesy of cooperation and transparency.