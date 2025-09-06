84°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: What Las Vegas should do to win back tourists

Casinos along The Strip light up purple and show new ads for LVCVA on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025 i ...
Casinos along The Strip light up purple and show new ads for LVCVA on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025 in Las Vegas. (Liv Paggiarino/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Nevada Northern Railway’s diesel engine 250, renumbered recently to honor the nation&#x2 ...
LETTER: Not all aboard with this train move
A rendering of the proposed film studio project from Sony Pictures Entertainment and developer ...
LETTER: The business opportunity Nevada needs
U.S. Rep. Dina Titus, left and U.S. Rep. Susie Lee chat before speaking at a news conference to ...
LETTER: The water talk Nevada’s officials need to have
Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
LETTER: Defunding the police was folly
Russell J. Sanders North Las Vegas
September 5, 2025 - 9:00 pm
 

Two articles recently caught my eye: Strip hotels are refusing to eliminate their resort fees, and their convenience stores are using price-surging techniques.

The resort fees add, in many cases, a considerable amount to a room cost, and yet many tourists are not here to use the facilities those fees supposedly cover. As for the price surging, this practice is the more-well-dressed cousin of price gouging.

Tired tourists, at the end of the day, are most likely not thinking of stopping at the Walgreens or CVS to pick up a bottle of water or beer. They just want to get back to their rooms. They pass the convenience kiosk and suddenly decide they do need that water or want that beer, and — bam! — they are price gouged.

If the downward trend in Las Vegas tourism continues (even discounting the political angle), there may not be a Las Vegas as we know it in five years. As a local, there are stars appearing on the Strip that I would love to see, but I can’t let myself dig up $500 to $700 for a ticket — and double that if you want a companion with you.

Las Vegas is not the entertainment value it once was, nor is it an entertainment capital. Casinos have popped up all over the country where folks can gamble. I rarely go to the Strip, and I live 30 minutes away. If I had to book airfare, pay for hotel room, spend a fortune on eating and headliners and then pay $20 for a bottle of water, I’d rather go to New York City.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Nevada Northern Railway’s diesel engine 250, renumbered recently to honor the nation&#x2 ...
LETTER: Not all aboard with this train move
Deborah Nielson McGill, Nevada

I am alarmed by the proposal to transfer the Nevada History Museum in Ely and its buildings to the Nevada Northern Railway Foundation Inc.

A rendering of the proposed film studio project from Sony Pictures Entertainment and developer ...
LETTER: The business opportunity Nevada needs
Stuart J. Lipoff Las Vegas

Nevada lawmakers passed on the opportunity to diversity our economy beyond gaming and hospitality by energizing a new film industry investment.

Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
LETTER: Defunding the police was folly
Thomas J. Grigsby Las Vegas

We should realize how ignorant it was to get votes by defunding the police.

Gov. Joe Lombardo speaks during a press conference about the recent cyberattack affecting a num ...
LETTER: Lombardo’s leadership shines
Ronald Sharetts Las Vegas

I did not vote for Gov. Lombardo for him to be someone’s press secretary.

SWAT officers enter Glass Vegas as they join North Las Vegas Police with their Public Safety Un ...
LETTER: Warrants remain a must
Bill Minarik Las Vegas

As usual, your recent editorial (“Fourth Amendment protections on the line case,” Aug. 25) was on the correct side of the facts of this Fourth Amendment case.

A voter is directed to an available voting booth at the Silverado Ranch Community Center Saturd ...
LETTER: Independent voters are sick of this
Peter Kinsley Las Vegas

It’s getting really old listening to all the phonies and frauds on the Democrat side of the aisle.

A view of the atrium at Sphere for "The Wizard of Oz" experience on Thursday, Aug. 21 ...
LETTER: How to expand Las Vegas’ tourism base
John Fields Las Vegas

“The Wizard of Oz at the Sphere” has received massive publicity, and from what I read, most overwhelmingly favorable.

MORE STORIES