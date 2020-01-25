LETTER: What state will take the lead on green energy?
Which will be the first to completely stop using fossil fuels?
There is no federal mandate compelling the use of fossil fuels. With several pre-eminent states favoring eliminating fossil fuels due to their damaging effects, along with the promise of good-paying jobs by transitioning to green energy, why is there any hesitation for these states to act on their convictions?
Many of these states have both a wealthy electorate and majority green energy support. By urgently implementing green energy use and eliminating fossil fuels, they could prove to skeptics that it is feasible and cost-effective.
We are told that there is no more time to equivocate, we must act. Elected officials tell us it is a matter of climate justice, climate equality and climate security. If one state proves that it’s possible, the rest will easily follow.