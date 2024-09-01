LETTER: What the grocery store critics get wrong

In his letter to the editor printed Aug. 27 (“Capitalist gougers”), Randall Buie used a poor measure to support his contention that Kroger is price gouging. Instead of using profits, a better measure is revenue. Although Kroger had an increase in cost of goods of 8.5 percent from 2022 to 2023, revenue increased 6.7 percent in the same period. This would seem to indicate that Kroger is simply passing along cost increases and is not price gouging customers. There may be greedy corporations out there, but the numbers show that Kroger is not one of them.