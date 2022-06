Oh, no! Not back to the real world.

Johnny Depp, seen in October 2011. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles) Cast member Johnny Depp arrives at the premiere of "The Rum Diary" in Los Angeles, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2011. "The Rum Diary" opens in theaters Oct. 28, 2011. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles)

Now that the entertaining Depp/Heard trial has concluded, we’re stuck with the tedium of endless stories about crime, shootings, inflation, Ukraine, the border and the lack of baby formula. Where’s Kim and Kanye when you need them?