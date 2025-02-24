58°F
Letters

LETTER: What to do with all those unemployed federal workers?

Documents held in hand. (Courtesy)
Hundred dollar bills. (Courtesy)
LETTER: The dependent class
Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
LETTER: The WeBees may thwart Musk
President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
LETTER: Inclusionary naming
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Price controls on credit cards
Fran Abbott Las Vegas
February 23, 2025 - 9:02 pm
 

In the face of the unprecedented government firings and layoffs, has any consideration been given to the thousands of individuals who have suddenly found themselves unemployed, and the tens of thousands presumably to follow? How will our economy absorb these people with specialized skills who are not necessarily in demand in the general marketplace? And what about the contractors that have supported agencies but are now heading to extinction? I’d like to hear the plan, if there is one.

