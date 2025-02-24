LETTER: What to do with all those unemployed federal workers?
Is there a plan?
In the face of the unprecedented government firings and layoffs, has any consideration been given to the thousands of individuals who have suddenly found themselves unemployed, and the tens of thousands presumably to follow? How will our economy absorb these people with specialized skills who are not necessarily in demand in the general marketplace? And what about the contractors that have supported agencies but are now heading to extinction? I’d like to hear the plan, if there is one.