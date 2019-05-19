77°F
Letters

LETTER: What to do with the bleeding U.S. Postal Service?

John Currell Henderson
May 18, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 
Updated May 18, 2019 - 10:26 pm

Rain, sleet, snow.

In response to your Tuesday editorial, the postmaster general studies the U.S. Postal Services annual billion-dollar losses and Congress considers them — yet nothing happens. And Americans like the mail delivered six times a week.

Given most money transactions, such as Social Security, are handled through direct deposit, and that email has largely replaced snail mail, residential delivery three times a week would save a lot on fuel costs.

How best to proceed? My chips are on the White House to provide direction toward fiscal sanity for the Postal Service, perhaps privatization as suggested by the RJ editorial.

