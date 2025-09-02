95°F
Letters

LETTER: What voters don't know can hurt them

North Las Vegas City Hall. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
North Las Vegas City Hall. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tourists walk the Strip on Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Re ...
LETTER: Las Vegas’ deals have gone away
LETTER: There are cheap options for spay and neuter
Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: Problems with the proposed second Las Vegas airport
Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
LETTER: Aching for Joe Biden
Phil Winter Henderson
September 1, 2025 - 9:00 pm
 

Are we planting the right political seeds? Too many voters can’t name their city councilmembers, school board trustees, or district attorney yet these officials shape our streets, schools, budgets, and safety every day.

When ballots arrive, it’s tempting to follow the loudest ad or a familiar name, but we owe our communities better. Start local: read meeting minutes, check voting records and attendance, ask candidates specific questions, and follow the money. Are donations coming from neighbors and small donors, or from big interests with agendas?

Local offices are the farm team for higher office; today’s councilmember can be tomorrow’s state legislator or U.S. senator. If we want better leadership later, we must choose wisely now. Plant smart today, and we’ll harvest a government worthy of our future.

Brian Adrian Las Vegas

Las Vegas used to be a place where people would come here for good inexpensive food, free drinks when they gambled and inexpensive entertainment.

Jerry Sturdivant Las Vegas

Donald Trump has sunk the American — and Vegas — economy.

