Letters

LETTER: What we need to know about Nevada judges

LETTER: A trip to Las Vegas used to be a bargain
LETTER: Addressing the Las Vegas tourism drop
LETTER: Bringing back the Presidential Fitness Test
LETTER: Don’t judge police actions through media narratives
Nita Griffin Jaynes Boulder City
August 2, 2025 - 9:02 pm
 

The Review-Journal is in the process of conducting its 14th “Judging the Judges” survey (editorial, July 22). Attorneys in Southern Nevada are asked to rate judges, including those in Clark County and those on the Nevada Court of Appeals and the Nevada Supreme Court. Judges are rated in several areas, which include accuracy in applying the law, impartiality and efficiency. I would recommend that the RJ add another area to be rated by the attorneys: Judges that are perpetually soft on crime. We the people deserve to know this important information before we cast our votes.

LETTER: It’s the law
John Fields Las Vegas

ICE agents just doing their jobs.

LETTER: Siding with Trump over Powell
Carmine Anthony DiFazio North Las Vegas

I’m on Donald Trump’s side with his economics and politics — not the side of Fed chief Jerome Powell.

