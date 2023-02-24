LETTER: What will Nevada do when California shuts its refineries?
The recebnrt pipeline leak should be a warning.
California wants to force all of its drivers to purchase electric vehicles. It would seem to follow that the state will eventually force refineries to close — or at least reduce production — because it will no longer need gasoline. Where will Nevada residents get gas if that happens?
The shutdown of the fuel pipeline recently should serve as a warning to a future without California gasoline.