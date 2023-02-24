39°F
Letters

LETTER: What will Nevada do when California shuts its refineries?

Bruce Callender Henderson
February 23, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
FILE - This image from video provided by WDIO-TV in Duluth shows smoke rising from the Husky Energy oil refinery after an explosion Thursday morning, April 26, 2018 in Superior, Wis. Authorities say several people were injured in the explosion. (WDIO-TV via AP)

California wants to force all of its drivers to purchase electric vehicles. It would seem to follow that the state will eventually force refineries to close — or at least reduce production — because it will no longer need gasoline. Where will Nevada residents get gas if that happens?

The shutdown of the fuel pipeline recently should serve as a warning to a future without California gasoline.

