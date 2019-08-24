94°F
Letters

LETTER: What would gun control advocates do about the weapons Americans already own?

Joseph S. Pantozzi Las Vegas
August 23, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

Will someone … anyone … please demonstrate the moral courage to propose a solution to the existing 300 million guns currently in the hands of most Americans?

It’s easy to stop the manufacture of various types of semi-auto weapons because they scare you the most or look most sinister or represent the greatest carnage. But how about one new idea on reining in the 300 million guns already out there? One idea. One.

