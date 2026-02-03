LETTER: What’s going on in Minnesota?

ICE has immigration enforcement operations going on in multiple cities and states across the country, yet the only real rioting is happening in Minnesota. It’s also interesting to note that Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Rep. Ilhan Omar all took an oath to uphold the laws of both Minnesota and America. In spite of that oath, they are vocal about inflaming the situation and inviting constituents to come out to violently oppose ICE.

It’s not coincidental that Minnesota is ground zero for billions stolen from a variety of welfare programs, and that the whole system is under federal investigation.

All of these officials are daring President Donald Trump to impose the Insurrection Act and bring in the troops. The goal? Give Democrats a bully pulpit to declare Mr. Trump a dictator, fascist and anti-American.

I expect Mr. Trump is too smart to give them that chance, but don’t be surprised if the investigations result in arrests and charges for these officials.

Something stinks in Minnesota, and it needs to get aired out soon. There’s no chance ICE backs down, because that would mean obeying federal law is “optional.” That outcome would lead to lawlessness in America – and I don’t believe that’s an outcome we can tolerate.