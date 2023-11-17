56°F
Letters

LETTER: What’s going on in the Clark County public defender’s office?

Maureen Robinson Las Vegas
November 16, 2023 - 9:02 pm
 
(Getty Images)
I read your Monday article regarding the hostility in the Clark County public defenders office. I was appalled by the number of hateful actions taken by those working at a government office. I believe people working in a government office should be allowed to voice personal opinions after work or on their free time. But during working hours, do your job.

I was truly horrified by the photo of an attorney Melissa Oliver wearing a shirt with such a hate-filled message. Do we as Nevadans and Las Vegans really want people such as Ashley Sisolak and Ms. Oliver representing us? I am embarrassed by people like this.

If you are elected, appointed or hired to do a job based on the description provided, do it. We really don’t care about your personal opinions.

LETTER: Pros and cons about Las Vegas and Formula One
Stuart Michaels Las Vegas

We may have moved too hastily with this project, thinking more about revenue for Las Vegas with little or no consideration for the people.

