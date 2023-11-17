LETTER: What’s going on in the Clark County public defender’s office?

(Getty Images)

I read your Monday article regarding the hostility in the Clark County public defenders office. I was appalled by the number of hateful actions taken by those working at a government office. I believe people working in a government office should be allowed to voice personal opinions after work or on their free time. But during working hours, do your job.

I was truly horrified by the photo of an attorney Melissa Oliver wearing a shirt with such a hate-filled message. Do we as Nevadans and Las Vegans really want people such as Ashley Sisolak and Ms. Oliver representing us? I am embarrassed by people like this.

If you are elected, appointed or hired to do a job based on the description provided, do it. We really don’t care about your personal opinions.