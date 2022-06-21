82°F
LETTER: What’s in a name?

Michael O. Kreps Las Vegas
June 20, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
(Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner/CDC via AP, file)
(Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner/CDC via AP, file)

Regarding the June 16 Review-Journal report, “Clark County has first probable case of monkeypox”: The World Health Organization is in the process of officially changing the name “monkeypox” in light of concerns that the name is racist. More than 30 international scientists said that the monkeypox label is “discriminatory and stigmatizing.” Go figure. What’s next? I suggest they change the medical term “bipolar” because it might offend bisexual polar bears.

This is so absurd and childish. Is there any wonder why people are losing trust in the WHO?

