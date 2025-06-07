LETTER: What’s next on the Strip?

Apparently making a billion dollars a month from gaming isn’t enough for the Las Vegas hotel-casinos . Charging for early check-in when it costs the hotel nothing is the height of greed (Wednesday Review-Journal).

At least we have their “enhanced parking experience” we pay for. Then there are the casino-floor ATMs that charge a fee to get your own money so they can win it back from you. Not to mention, most resorts no longer pay one and a half times for a blackjack.

But for now, the toilet paper is included in the room charge. That could change. Forgot to bring your own? Visit the vending machines on your floor. Only $5 a roll.