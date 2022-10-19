74°F
LETTER: What’s offensive about making America great again?

Gordon Hurst Las Vegas
October 18, 2022 - 9:02 pm
 
Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre Township, Pa., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (Sean McKeag/The Citizens' Voice via AP)

In response to the Oct. 11 letter “MAGA darkness” by Ray Grosser: I personally don’t find anything offensive about the phrase “Make America Great Again.” Also, how can you consider the leadership of the opposing political party, which promotes ideologies that are not compatible with the Declaration of Independence or the Constitution (critical race theory and equity), as pro-American?

