LETTER: What’s so hard to understand about school ‘pause’?

The Monday headline of the Review-Journal’s front page says: “Impact of ‘pause’ unclear.” What is unclear about a five-day school closure when so many teachers are sick? Will the short closure impact the rate of disease transmission? Probably not. Will it have a major impact on the education of the children? No. It is simply going to give a lot of teachers and staff a chance to get well so they can return to school again.

Why does the newspaper find that so hard to understand? I suspect a lot of people who shouldn’t be doing it are trying to micromanage school board decisions. How about we let the teachers teach and the other school officials do their jobs. Most of us have our own lives and responsibilities to be concerned about.