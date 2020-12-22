49°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Letters

LETTER: What’s the future of the GOP?

Ron Ingram Las Vegas
December 21, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 
Updated December 21, 2020 - 9:08 pm
President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

I read Ray Kolander’s Dec. 17 letter in which he says that he finds it “truly unbelievable than 80 million-plus people could be so ignorant” to vote for Joe Biden and a couple of things came to mind. Mr. Kolander is right: Eighty million of us found his candidate unacceptable. We can only guess the outcome if Republicans had offered a better candidate.

If Republicans do want to do better, they won’t send money to fund Trump’s psychological war on America. Do better in 2020, or your party will deserve to die.

MOST READ
1
$316K poker hand hits for Las Vegas visitor at Strip casino
$316K poker hand hits for Las Vegas visitor at Strip casino
2
LETTER: What is the attraction of President Donald Trump?
LETTER: What is the attraction of President Donald Trump?
3
M Resort developer Marnell eyes new casino across the street
M Resort developer Marnell eyes new casino across the street
4
Woman wounded in shooting at Laughlin casino
Woman wounded in shooting at Laughlin casino
5
Mirage to close all operations midweek due to COVID
Mirage to close all operations midweek due to COVID
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
President Donald Trump watches the first half of the 121st Army-Navy Football Game in Michie St ...
LETTER: What is the attraction of President Donald Trump?
John Dombek Santa Clara

President Donald Trump has millions of admirers. What is it that they admire him for? What personal characteristics does he display that draw them to support him?

LETTER: Think of landlords during eviction moratorium
Yvette DeZalia Las Vegas

If the governor can issue a decree to control our local justice systems, why not also create a program to support homeowners who have suffered financial losses?