LETTER: What’s the future of the GOP?

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

I read Ray Kolander’s Dec. 17 letter in which he says that he finds it “truly unbelievable than 80 million-plus people could be so ignorant” to vote for Joe Biden and a couple of things came to mind. Mr. Kolander is right: Eighty million of us found his candidate unacceptable. We can only guess the outcome if Republicans had offered a better candidate.

If Republicans do want to do better, they won’t send money to fund Trump’s psychological war on America. Do better in 2020, or your party will deserve to die.