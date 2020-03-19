LETTER: What’s the point of hoarding bottled water?

K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal

OK, I’m confused. I’m at the market watching people loading plastic bottles of water into their carts, and I’m, like, “Uh, what’re you doing?” In my house, I have something called a “faucet” in the kitchen. The faucet has a knob thingy that I turn and water pours out. I can use this water for drinking, cooking, and even washing the dog – if I had a dog. And — bonus! — I also have a faucet in the bathroom.

Perhaps homebuilders should consider putting a faucet in every house so people don’t have to go to the market to buy water. Running water. What a concept.