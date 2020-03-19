LETTER: What’s the point of hoarding bottled water?
Don’t we all have taps at home?
OK, I’m confused. I’m at the market watching people loading plastic bottles of water into their carts, and I’m, like, “Uh, what’re you doing?” In my house, I have something called a “faucet” in the kitchen. The faucet has a knob thingy that I turn and water pours out. I can use this water for drinking, cooking, and even washing the dog – if I had a dog. And — bonus! — I also have a faucet in the bathroom.
Perhaps homebuilders should consider putting a faucet in every house so people don’t have to go to the market to buy water. Running water. What a concept.