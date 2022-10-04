LETTER: What’s the price tag for Biden immigration failures?

President Joe Biden waves from the top of the steps of Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Since January 2021, more than 4 million asylum-seekers have been processed crossing our southern border, with an estimated 2 million more people entering illegally.

The National Immigration Law Center states these people are entitled to Supplemental Security Income, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, emergency Medicaid, full-scope Medicaid, children’s health insurance, Medicare “premium-free” Part A (eligibility based on work history), premium “buy-in” Medicare, HUD public housing and Section 8 programs, Title XX block grants and Social Security.

My question for our federal representatives: What is the cost through July to process, transport to other U.S. cities, provide the above benefits, education, ID cards, cellphones, etc., for these 4 million-plus people?

My questions to local and state representatives: What is the number of these migrant/asylum-seekers who have been sent to Nevada and are enrolled in our schools? And what was the cost for processing, providing benefits, education, etc.?

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and Rep. Steven Horsford have not responded. Sen. Jacky Rosen responded but did not answer the question. Gov. Steve Sisolak, state Sen. Nicole Cannizzaro and Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman have not responded.