LETTER: What’s the value of a Millennial Scholarship …

Barney Wintermute Henderson
December 17, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

The Review-Journal’s Saturday editorial (“Graduation rates and test scores”) noted that even many Nevada students who earn Millennial Scholarships by receiving higher grades “must be diverted into basic math and English courses before they’re deemed ready for the college curriculum” at a state college or university.

Someone please explain to me how a student can qualify for a Millennial Scholarship if he or she needs to take basic math and English courses when enrolling at UNLV.

There’s something wrong with this picture.

