LETTER: What’s up with Trump’s kowtowing to Putin?

Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Alexei Nikolsky/Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
LETTER: BBB equals Battling Big Bloat
President Donald Trump. (John Lamparski/Getty Images/TNS)
LETTER: Fluff from the rich
LETTER: Shining a light on political ineptitude
LETTER: American scientific leadership is at risk
Peter Jeming Las Vegas
July 13, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

I continue to be dismayed at Donald Trump’s obvious bias in favor of Vladimir Putin at the expense of Ukraine and its 38 million beleaguered citizens. The obvious explanation? That Mr. Trump is still extracting petty revenge for Volodymyr Zelenskyy refusing to be extorted to provide negative information about Joe Biden that Mr. Trump demanded in his 2019 phone call. Mr. Trump was impeached over the matter, with the Republicans blocking a conviction.

The nonsense excuse that was being used to halt arms shipments to Ukraine — that the United States is running low on munitions — should be called out for what it is, yet one more lie.

I think the Democrats should continue to harp on this until Mr. Trump changes his behavior, and it should be an important message that is repeated heading into the midterms.

President Donald Trump. (John Lamparski/Getty Images/TNS)
LETTER: Fluff from the rich
Joann Simmons Henderson

Big beautiful bill buries the downtrodden.

LETTER: Remember the Bush plan?
Al Garth Las Vegas

What if we had invested a small portion of Social Security in the markets?

LETTER: Awfully generous to LVCVA chief
August Hasbrouck Las Vegas

Does anyone really deserve a bonus of more than a quarter million dollars when they already make a half million in salary and have an expense account that most of us in the real world could never even imagine?

LETTER: Putting party first
Joe Stockman Henderson

Democrats in Nevada congressional delegation fail the test.

