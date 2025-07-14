LETTER: What’s up with Trump’s kowtowing to Putin?

I continue to be dismayed at Donald Trump’s obvious bias in favor of Vladimir Putin at the expense of Ukraine and its 38 million beleaguered citizens. The obvious explanation? That Mr. Trump is still extracting petty revenge for Volodymyr Zelenskyy refusing to be extorted to provide negative information about Joe Biden that Mr. Trump demanded in his 2019 phone call. Mr. Trump was impeached over the matter, with the Republicans blocking a conviction.

The nonsense excuse that was being used to halt arms shipments to Ukraine — that the United States is running low on munitions — should be called out for what it is, yet one more lie.

I think the Democrats should continue to harp on this until Mr. Trump changes his behavior, and it should be an important message that is repeated heading into the midterms.