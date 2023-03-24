53°F
Letters

LETTER: What’s wrong with Making America Great Again?

Karen Forsyth Las Vegas
March 23, 2023 - 9:02 pm
 
Former President Donald Trump raises his fist before speaking at the Conservative Political Act ...
Former President Donald Trump raises his fist before speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Sunday, July 11, 2021, in Dallas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

I get the biggest laugh whenever Joe Biden, or his minions, refers to members of the “other” party as “MAGA Republicans.” The tone implies it’s something as nasty as a genital wart. MAGA stands for Make America Great Again, so I fail to see why everyone in both parties doesn’t support MAGA. As long as the Left is name-calling, I propose those on the right start referring to the Left as DEAD Democrats, standing for Destroying Every American’s Dream.

The past two years of this administration have been the most destructive I’ve ever witnessed. Perhaps someone should inform the Biden folks what MAGA stands for so they can start embracing it.

