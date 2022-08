FILE - In this March 22, 2013 file photo, the exterior of the Internal Revenue Service building in Washington. As millions of Americans file their income tax returns, their chances of getting audited by the IRS have rarely been so low. The number of people audited by the IRS last year dropped for the sixth straight year, to just over 1 million. The last time so few people were audited was 2004, when the population was significantly smaller. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

In response to James Moldenhauer’s Aug. 24 letter: I would like to help answer his questioning the IRS expansion by mentioning one name: Alphonse Gabriel Capone. The FBI couldn’t get him, but the IRS put him away for tax evasion.