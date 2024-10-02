LETTER: When is a grocery store deal not a deal?

This is just the latest in a long line of my pet peeves. I was in a local Smith’s grocery store that had avocados on sale for 99 cents, with a big sign in numbers a foot high. When I got to the check stand, I was told the deal was available only through a digital coupon, and I had to scan it. Otherwise, the avocados are two for $5.

So I’m required to carry a cellphone with a monthly subscription fee that the grocer doesn’t even see, or I can’t buy the product for the sale price? Then I have to scan a code so small it’s almost invisible? This sounds like a great opportunity for a class-action lawsuit. Imagine going to a car dealer and being told that if you don’t have a subscription to “Mother Earth News” you have to pay sticker price. It’s essentially the same situation.