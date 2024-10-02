88°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: When is a grocery store deal not a deal?

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
The Washington Post by Patrick T. Fallon)
LETTER: If Democrats run the show in Carson City …
UNLV running back Michael Allen (26) outruns Utah Tech linebacker Spencer Rich (45) during the ...
LETTER: Meet the new boss, same as the old boss
L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal @Left_Eye_Image
LETTER: An alternative to bombing
Lake Mead and the Hoover Dam. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
LETTER: The Las Vegas water police may be a bit aggressive
Edward Allen Las Vegas
October 1, 2024 - 9:02 pm
 

This is just the latest in a long line of my pet peeves. I was in a local Smith’s grocery store that had avocados on sale for 99 cents, with a big sign in numbers a foot high. When I got to the check stand, I was told the deal was available only through a digital coupon, and I had to scan it. Otherwise, the avocados are two for $5.

So I’m required to carry a cellphone with a monthly subscription fee that the grocer doesn’t even see, or I can’t buy the product for the sale price? Then I have to scan a code so small it’s almost invisible? This sounds like a great opportunity for a class-action lawsuit. Imagine going to a car dealer and being told that if you don’t have a subscription to “Mother Earth News” you have to pay sticker price. It’s essentially the same situation.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal @Left_Eye_Image
LETTER: An alternative to bombing
Bob Kaluza Henderson

I am delighted to hear that Mr. Lee may understand that rent control will destroy a city.

Former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
LETTER: Donald Trump remains a threat to the republic
Michael Chapman Las Vegas

There is nothing in Mr. Trump’s behavior as president that compels the conclusion he is not a threat to democracy: just the opposite, actually.

LETTER: Utah lawsuit threatens the concept of public lands
Jocelyn Torres North Las Vegas

A ruling in favor of Utah’s lawsuit would mark the end of public lands as we know them, opening the floodgates to every anti-public lands politician in the West to seize public lands by way of the courts.

MORE STORIES