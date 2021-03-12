43°F
Letters

LETTER: When is it my turn to get the shot?

William Scott Simon Las Vegas
March 11, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
(AP Photo/Hans Pennink)
(AP Photo/Hans Pennink)

It’s true a picture is worth a thousand words. This message is less than that number.

After seeing in the March 5 Review-Journal the picture of a 27-year-old reveling with a selfie after getting the coronavirus vaccine, it makes me, a 64-year-old who is eight months from the magical age of 65 on the vaccine shot list, feel like I’m in competition for the inoculation rather than waiting my turn.

As someone with chronic heart disease, I hope I’m alive when the vaccine shot ticket is called for my age group.

This is extremely annoying when the protocol in many other states has my age group higher up their COVID shot list. I am not comforted by Gov. Steve Sisolak’s recent criticism about government worker line-jumping (Wednesday Review-Journal). He’s proven himself to be unable to corral the horses after he’s opened the gate for them.

