49°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: When it comes to housing, land isn’t the problem

Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
More Stories
AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File
LETTER: The graduation scam
Rep. Susie Lee. Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: Holiday party pooper
President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
LETTER: Presidents and the National Guard
LETTER: Teachers getting involved with students at the Clark County School District
Troy Pyles Saint George, Utah
December 6, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

Developers and the politicians they support claim what is needed to make housing more affordable in Nevada is 23,000 acres more of BLM land. That ignores the facts.

House sales are declining. There is no shortage of supply. Cost is the problem. While it easy to blame outside forces such as a lack of land, pandemic supply chain issues (that have been fixed by now), tariffs and corporations buying up homes, the truth lies elsewhere.

There is no shortage of land for housing. A few months ago the Review-Journal published a study that pointed out there are still 23,000 acres of buildable land available within Las Vegas Valley. But those lots are not always the huge contiguous acreage developers favor.

There are two main problems causing the lack of affordable housing. To maximize profits developers are building expensive houses that are unaffordable. Also, there are a shortage of apartments for rent and condos that provide low-cost home ownership. The second main issue is mortgage interest rates. The Fed sets interest rates to quell inflation. One-third of lingering inflation is still driven by President Joe Biden and the Democratic Congress pumping $3.2 trillion into a recovering economy to fund their liberal wish list of programs that had nothing to do with pandemic recovery.

More BLM land is not the solution.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File
LETTER: The graduation scam
Robert H. Ferguson Las Vegas

Clark County School District numbers mean little.

Rep. Susie Lee. Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: Holiday party pooper
Phil Winter Henderson

Spin, exaggeration and political games from a Nevada congresswoman

LETTER: Free health care?
Bill Minarik Las Vegas

For low-income people, I agree with the concept of tax credits to help offset the cost of insurance premiums. However, I question the current eligibility requirement of four times the poverty level.

An aerial view of housing developments near North Decatur Boulevard and Farm Road in North Las ...
LETTER: Political folly on housing prices
Robert Maroney Las Vegas

These factors are why housing costs are a challenge. To expect the government to make housing affordable is a fool’s errand.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: A note to Mark Wahlberg
Anahit Baghshetsyan Las Vegas The writer is a policy analyst for Nevada Policy, a Las Vegas think tank.

Let the film studios fund their own endeavors.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Too close to residential
James Thomson Las Vegas

Battery energy storage system plan poses a threat to northwest Las Vegas.

MORE STORIES