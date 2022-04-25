LETTER: When it comes to school violence, the problem begins at home

So the Clark County School District wants to equip every teacher with a panic button (Wednesday Review-Journal). OK. But who pays for this? The district? I don’t think it should. Whatever the cost, it should be split equally among the students in that school and the parents. The problem begins at home.

Parents need to teach respect to their children. If I would have misbehaved when I was in school back in the ’60s and ’70s, not only would I have been disciplined at school, I would have been disciplined at home in a much harsher way. You didn’t disrespect your elders, teachers, law enforcement, etc. back in the day.

If children continue to do this, they should be banned from public schools, and the parents either need to home-school them or they need to attend private schools at the parents’ expense. I’m old enough to remember when Catholic school teachers/nuns smacked students with rulers for misbehaving. No one died from this punishment, and just maybe the students showed respect for teachers — something that’s sorely lacking in today’s children.