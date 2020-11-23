53°F
Letters

LETTER: When it comes to socialism and communism …

Hans Bohn Las Vegas
November 22, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

I was just sent back to the year I was born, 1938. The greatest of all socialists was promising the nation peace and prosperity. Does anyone remember how that turned out? As a 6 year-old, I looked at the faces of people behind barbed wire in the prison camp across the street. Our family of four was starving.

The current push for communism by radical leftists is scary. Be careful what you wish for. You might get it. Then, when it’s too late, regret it. No nation on this planet has ever returned from communism without bloodshed. Celebrate while you can. Just remember who to blame when the roof caves: no one but yourself.

