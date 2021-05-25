LETTER: When it comes to the Californication of Nevada, it may be too late.

A "Welcome to Nevada" monument sign. (Nevada Department of Transportation)

In response to David Tulanian’s May 20 letter: Unfortunately, I think he is too late in hoping too many Californians don’t move move here and turn Nevada into California part deux. Just look at all the California license plates. The slow Californication of Nevada has been going on for the past 20 years. It’s amazing that people move away from somewhere because of policies/taxes and then vote for the same things in their new location. To quote Einstein: “Insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.”