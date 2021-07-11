LETTER: When it comes to the history of Caesars Palace, don’t forget Stanley Mallin
The last surviving gaming pioneer in our great city.
I read Colton Lochead’s Wednesday Caesars Palace article with much disappointment and sadness. Nowhere was there mention of Stanley Mallin, Jay Sarno’s partner. Although Mr. Sarno was the visionary, he and Mr. Mallin were partners in the 1966 development of this iconic hotel and casino, as well as Circus Circus.
Mr. Mallin and Mr. Sarno traveled together through Italy, researching statues and marble to create this hotel. Stan is now 98 years old and the last of the gaming pioneers in our great city. He was inducted into the Gaming Hall of Fame in 2019.