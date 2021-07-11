LETTER: When it comes to the history of Caesars Palace, don’t forget Stanley Mallin

The porte-cochère at Caesars Palace on the Las Vegas Strip Tuesday, June 6, 2021. Caesars Entertainment announced plans for a multimillion-dollar renovation of the original main entrance, main casino and porte-cochre.(K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

I read Colton Lochead’s Wednesday Caesars Palace article with much disappointment and sadness. Nowhere was there mention of Stanley Mallin, Jay Sarno’s partner. Although Mr. Sarno was the visionary, he and Mr. Mallin were partners in the 1966 development of this iconic hotel and casino, as well as Circus Circus.

Mr. Mallin and Mr. Sarno traveled together through Italy, researching statues and marble to create this hotel. Stan is now 98 years old and the last of the gaming pioneers in our great city. He was inducted into the Gaming Hall of Fame in 2019.