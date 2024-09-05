97°F
LETTER: When it pays to be uninsured


Kathy Wild Mesquite
September 4, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

I recently saw a dermatologist for a rash that had been driving me nuts for two weeks. He did a physical exam and sent a prescription to Walmart for the ointment he recommended.

I went to Walmart and was stunned to find out that the medication he ordered was $172 per tube. I was in such pain from the rash that I paid the price. I have both Medicare and a supplemental insurance, as well as a plan to cover medications.

I called a friend and told her about the cost of this medication that, by the way, has already begun to help. She came over and told me about an app where you can enter the medication into and it will give you the price for people without insurance. I downloaded the app and entered the medication I had been ordered.

Imagine my surprise to see that the uninsured can purchase the same medication at Walmart for $23.50. Please explain to me why I’m paying more than $700 a month for my husband and I to have insurance coverage, and I still have to pay more than most for important medications.

Something is wrong with our health-care system.



Dan Carr Las Vegas

When deciding on a candidate to choose, one of the first, and sometimes most important element is the impression of self confidence.

Richard Kimmell Las Vegas

A federal judge has temporarily blocked the Biden administration’s Keeping Families Together executive order.

