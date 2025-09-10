86°F
Letters

LETTER: When the Las Vegas slots grow tight

Slot machines at Resorts World are seen Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/La ...
Slot machines at Resorts World are seen Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Bart Alexander Henderson
September 9, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

I keep reading the Review-Journal’s articles regarding the declining tourist traffic in Las Vegas. The most recent figures I see is that the July gaming revenues were up. Does this indicate that the casinos are tightening up the machines? I see the articles about surge pricing. I firmly believe the casino’s have demonstrated no loyalty to the customers. The only concern they have is for their stockholders.

