Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Minden Tahoe Airport in Minden, Nev., on Oct. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/José Luis Villegas)

I am a California Republican reader of the Review-Journal e-edition. I am yearning to see a day when I do not find even the slightest mention of former President Donald Trump in the newspaper. The national schism that has been created in the past two years will probably take more than four more years to be bridged.