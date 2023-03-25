52°F
Letters

LETTER: When will EV drivers pay road taxes?

Lawrence Beck Las Vegas
March 24, 2023 - 9:00 pm
 
The governor of Nevada, Joe Lombardo (The Associated Press)
When will Gov. Joe Lombardo come up with a plan to ensure that anyone who has an electric vehicle pays some kind of road tax? I have been in this valley for a long time, and every time I put gasoline in my car I pay a tax on each gallon for road repair and maintenance. All the EV owners are not paying anything toward the roads, but they use them.

Also, in regard to all the out-of-state plates you see at our schools and apartment complexes, there is a law that limits how much time you have to register your vehicle here. We are paying for all these roads and deadbeats who do not register their cars. It should not be to hard for the governor to come up with a plan. But if he is going to be like the last governor, he will not get my vote again.

